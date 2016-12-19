Campbell cruises in 90-59 rout of Johnson & Wales

Corey Gensler scored 18 points and added four steals to help lead Campbell to an easy 90-59 win over Johnson & Wales (NC) on Monday night.
Gensler accounted for all of his points from 3-point range, finishing a perfect 6-for-6. Kyre Hamer and Chris Clemons each scored 13 for Campbell (6-5), which shot 56.4 percent from the field and hit 16 shots from beyond the arc.
The Camels finish their non-conference schedule Thursday at Stetson before opening Big South play Dec. 22 at Longwood.
Rickey Porter scored 23 to lead Johnson & Wales, but was the only Wildcat to finish in double figures.
Campbell jumped out to a 10-2 lead and lead by as many as 26 in the first half. The Wildcats managed to get to within 11 (52-41) after a Porter layup early in the second, but back-to-back 3s by Gensler and Hamer ended any attempted comeback.
