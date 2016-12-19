She flipped off a TV camera; now she’s suing over her lost soccer scholarship

3:25 2016 Lampson Cable Bridge Run Pause

1:48 'Tis the ugly sweater season

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

0:18 Neighborhood of home invasion robbery in east Kennewick

1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving

3:46 How dental mercury seeps into the environment