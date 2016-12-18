Hayward, Gobert lead Jazz past Grizzlies 82-73

Gordon Hayward scored 22 points and Rudy Gobert had 21 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks, helping the Utah Jazz win a defensive battle with the Memphis Grizzlies 82-73 on Sunday night.
The win — Utah's fourth straight and seventh in the last eight — came after the Jazz broke open a close game with about four minutes remaining. Boris Diaw, Hayward and Shelvin Mack connected on a trio of 3-pointers, turning a 66-all tie into a Jazz win. Diaw had 11 points and Mack had 10.
Mike Conley led Memphis with 14 points, while Zach Randolph had 12 points and 11 rebounds. JaMychal Green added 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Memphis managed only 30 percent shooting on the night against the aggressive Jazz defense. That included the Grizzlies converting only 2 of 23 shots from outside the arc.
