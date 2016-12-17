Artis nets 31 points as Pittsburgh beats Rice, 83-73

Jamel Artis scored a season-high 31 points as Pittsburgh survived 18 turnovers to hold off Rice, 83-73, Saturday night.
Artis hit 10 of 14 from the floor and also contributed 7 of 9 from the free-throw line for his best performance since scoring 32 against Bryant in 2015. Bench forward Ryan Luther also had a big game for Pitt (9-2), scoring 20 points to set a career high and leading the team with seven rebounds.
Rice (8-3) got big production from the backcourt, as Marcus Jackson scored 20 and Marcus Evans had 19. The Owls shot 38.5 percent from 3-point range but just 42.9 percent overall and were outscored in the paint, 28-26.
The big reason the Owls were able to keep the game close was an aggressive defense that got eight steals from five different players and also drew several offensive fouls.
BIG PICTURE
Pitt: With the Panthers having allowed big nights from opposing forwards in two straight games and Rice's Egor Koulechov coming in averaging 19.4 points per game, the Russian seemed primed to have a big night, but Pitt was able to contain him for 13 points on 6-of-13 shooting.
Rice: The Owls have played just two major-conference opponents this season, and both were close games down the stretch. They lost, 85-84 to Texas Tech earlier this month. These games show the potential of the young Owls, who feature just one senior and three juniors.
UP NEXT
Pitt: Continues a season-long five-game home stand with a visit from Nebraska-Omaha on Wednesday. The Panthers have won seven straight home games dating back to last season.
Rice: Returns home to face Northwestern (La.) State on Monday. The Owls are 4-1 at home this season.
