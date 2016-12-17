Cremo's 20 leads Albany over St. Francis Brooklyn 87-60

Joe Cremo scored 20 points with a career high four 3-pointers and Albany (N.Y.) broke away in the second half to beat St. Francis Brooklyn 87-60 on Saturday night for a seventh straight win against the Terriers.
Leading 38-33 at halftime, Cremo hit back-to-back 3s amid a 12-2 run and Albany pulled ahead 50-35 early in the second half. St. Francis trailed by 10 after a 7-0 run capped by Rasheem Dunn's layup, but Albany was up 67-48 after David Nichols' jumper and led by as many as 28.
Marqueese Grayson scored 13 points and Dallas Ennema grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds. The Great Danes (7-5) outrebounded the Terriers 50-21, outscored them 40-28 in the paint and made 22 second-chance points off of 18 offensive rebounds.
Travis Charles scored 15 points, Nichols added 12, and Mike Rowley had a career-high six assists.
Dunn scored 13 for the Terriers (2-9), who have never beaten Albany.
