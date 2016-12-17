DeSoto wins 1st state title, beating Cibolo Steele in 6A-II

Shawn Robinson had 397 yards total offense and accounted for three touchdowns, leading DeSoto to its first state title with a 38-29 victory against Cibolo Steele in the Class 6A Division II championship game Saturday.
Hobbled by a fourth-quarter injury, Robinson led DeSoto (16-0) on a 73-yard drive to set up the final points, a 24-yard field goal by Cristian Gonzales that made it a two-score game with 2:06 remaining.
Steele (14-2) pulled within 35-29 early in the fourth quarter on a 20-yard run by quarterback Xavier Martin, who ran for two touchdowns and had 182 yards passing with two scores.
Robinson, a TCU pledge, had 210 yards passing and 187 rushing. He gave DeSoto a 14-0 lead on a 17-yard run in the first quarter and had a pair of scoring passes.
DeSoto was making its first appearance in a state final, and it was Steele's third trip since 2010, when Steele won its only title.
