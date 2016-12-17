Sports

December 17, 2016 5:50 PM

DeSoto wins 1st state title, beating Cibolo Steele in 6A-II

The Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas

Shawn Robinson had 397 yards total offense and accounted for three touchdowns, leading DeSoto to its first state title with a 38-29 victory against Cibolo Steele in the Class 6A Division II championship game Saturday.

Hobbled by a fourth-quarter injury, Robinson led DeSoto (16-0) on a 73-yard drive to set up the final points, a 24-yard field goal by Cristian Gonzales that made it a two-score game with 2:06 remaining.

Steele (14-2) pulled within 35-29 early in the fourth quarter on a 20-yard run by quarterback Xavier Martin, who ran for two touchdowns and had 182 yards passing with two scores.

Robinson, a TCU pledge, had 210 yards passing and 187 rushing. He gave DeSoto a 14-0 lead on a 17-yard run in the first quarter and had a pair of scoring passes.

DeSoto was making its first appearance in a state final, and it was Steele's third trip since 2010, when Steele won its only title.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Kamiakin football team heads to state

View more video

Sports Videos