Christine Sinclair named Canadian Player of the Year

Christine Sinclair, the Canadian star who scored the winning goal in the bronze medal match at the Olympics this summer, has been named the Canadian women's Player of the Year for the 13th time.
The 33-year-old forward, who also plays for the Portland Thorns of the National Women's Soccer League, won the honor Thursday based on a poll of Canada's coaches and the media.
Sinclair had seven goals and four assists in 17 overall appearances this year with the national team, which won its second straight bronze medal at the Summer Games.
"Christine Sinclair is such a great Canadian and this is reflected in her leadership of our team, not only in the way that she can inspire her teammates, but also in the way that she can inspire all Canadians — she thoroughly deserves this award," said Canada coach John Herdman.
Sinclair had six goals and two assists in 11 appearances for the Thorns this season. She was not available to play a full season because of Olympic training with the national team. She was the NWSL Player of the Month for June with three goals and an assists in four games.
In February, she surpassed Mia Hamm for second on the all-time international goal list with her 159th international goal. She now has 165 goals in 250 career matches, second only to Abby Wambach.
Sinclair, a 17-year veteran of the team, is credited with raising the profile of the Canadian women's team.
"The mentality of the team now is we're heading into every game to win. I love that these younger player expect to win and they know no different. All they know is Canada's been to back-to-back Olympic podiums, lost in the quarter-finals of a World Cup and is ranked fourth in the world," she said on a conference call with reporters. "They expect nothing less and I absolutely love it."
