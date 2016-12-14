Harris reiterates call for fine on Titans' Douglas

Broncos standout cornerback Chris Harris Jr. declared himself healthy Wednesday, four days after Titans wide receiver Harry Douglas took out his right knee on a low block that reverberated throughout the league .
Harris said he hadn't heard of any fines over the incident and subsequent sideline scrum when teammate Aqib Talib tussled with the Tennessee receiver, whom Talib also vowed to beat up in the offseason.
Harris reiterated his call for the NFL to fine Douglas and he said he'll be disappointed if the league, which has made player safety a priority, doesn't reprimand the ninth-year receiver.
Douglas wasn't flagged for the low block, which is technically legal but which the Broncos argued was unnecessary because the two were nowhere near the pile.
The Broncos said the only purpose for the block was to injure Harris.
"There ain't no point in cut-blocking a guy when the run's way over on the opposite side and I don't have no impact on the play," Harris said.
He added that he's "been cut all the time, but I haven't been cut like that to where somebody just goes straight for my knees. If I've been cut, they've tried to him me in my ankles and it's not too painful.
"But to go directly at my knee like that, I would expect them to really look at that and try to have some player safety for the defensive backs, especially when the play's not even going toward you."
Harris stayed on the ground for a couple of minutes after getting hurt late in the first half of Denver's 13-10 loss. But he returned and played the rest of the game, in pain, he said.
Harris said he felt fortunate his season and even his career didn't end on that play.
"I feel great. It was just bruised. His helmet hit my knee so it cut it open. I was bleeding a lot. So, I once that healed up, I'm pretty good now," Harris said.
He added that several NFL players had reached out to him in support after seeing the play.
"Oh yeah, tons of players around the league did. A lot of defensive backs hit me up," Harris said. "I just told them if you play those guys just be ready."
Douglas defended his block on Harris and his reputation after the game, pointing out that the hit was allowable and insisting he's not a dirty player.
So, when a reporter asked Harris on Wednesday if Douglas had reached out to him to apologize, Harris laughed.
"You all saw his interview. He says it's a clean play. He felt like he's a clean guy, he's not a dirty guy. That's how he feels," Harris said. "But I mean, he can't run no routes on me. His best bet is blocking me."
---
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL
Comments