Blue Jackets make it 7 straight wins, beat Oilers 3-1

Sam Gagner had a goal and an assist, and the streaking Columbus Blue Jackets won their seventh straight game by beating the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Tuesday night.
Cam Atkinson and Matt Calvert also scored to help the Blue Jackets (18-5-4) improve to 8-0-1 in their last nine games.
Tyler Pitlick had the goal for the Oilers (15-12-5), who have lost five of six.
Edmonton got on the scoreboard first, just past the midpoint of the opening period as a hard-charging Pitlick got to a rebound in the blue paint and chipped it over Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.
Comments