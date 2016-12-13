Farris has 26 points, leads Portland State to 110-79 win

Traylin Farris was 12 of 13 from the field for 26 points as Portland State started slow but dominated the second half to roll over New Hope Christian College 110-79 on Tuesday night.
Farris also had 11 rebounds for the Vikings who have hit or passed the century mark three times this season, losing to Cal State Fullerton in overtime 106-100 and beating George Fox 113-81.
Deontae North added 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Brandon Hollins made 7 of 9 field goals for 15 points and De'Sean Parsons chipped in 14 for Portland State (4-4).
Both teams were hitting 50 percent from the field in the first half as they entered the break tied at 52. The Vikings finished shooting 57 percent while New Hope Christian cooled to 40.5 percent. The Deacons did hit 13 of 32 from long range.
Steven Shares had 22 points and Isiah Large 20 for New Hope.
