Robinson's late FT's helps lift Monmouth over Memphis 82-79

Justin Robinson scored 21 points and made a pair of free throws with 14.2 seconds left as Monmouth held off Memphis 82-79 on Tuesday night to match a program-record eighth-straight win.
Markel Crawford made a layup to give the Tigers their last lead, 79-78 with 1:20 remaining. Memphis forced a turnover on Monmouth's next possession. The Tigers ran down the clock, yet turned the ball over without shooting with 29 seconds to play.
Memphis had another chance to regain the lead after Robinson made his free throws, but Josh James forced a driving Jeremiah Martin out of bounds with a second to go. The Tigers fouled Je'lon Hornbeak with 0.6 seconds left and he made two free throws to seal it.
Hornbeak also scored 21 points for Monmouth (9-2).
Dedric Lawson had 18 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists to lead Memphis (7-3), which lost for the first time at home this season.
The Tigers had a 12-point lead early in the second half.
