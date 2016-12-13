Bliznyuk, Wiley lead EWU past Morehead St 88-86 in overtime

Bogdan Bliznyuk scored a career-high 34 points and Jacob Wiley scored the last four points as Eastern Washington edged Morehead State 88-86 in overtime Tuesday night, foiling a late comeback by the visitors from Kentucky.
Wiley finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds. He scored the winner taking a pretty, soft pass from Sir Washington at the high post, flew down the free-throw box to beat three defenders with a layup, making the score 86-83, and then added two free throws.
Wiley stole the ball from Morehead State's Lamontray Harris to set up the game-winner with 36 seconds left. Harris led Morehead State with 22 points — 18 coming late in the game as he single-handedly erased an 11-point EWU lead in regulation. Harris scored 12 straight as Morehead State tied 75-75.
Morehead State (2-7) scored first in OT, but Bliznyuk scored four to knot the game at 81. He finished 13 for 19 from the field and 7 of 10 at the line.
The game was EWU's (8-2) fourth overtime since Nov. 22.
