McGinn scores twice, Coyotes beat Red Wings 4-1

Twenty-four hours made a huge difference for the Arizona Coyotes.
Jamie McGinn scored twice and the Coyotes beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday, one night after Arizona was routed 7-0 in Pittsburgh.
"That was certainly better than last night," Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said Tuesday. "You could sense before the game that they wanted to redeem themselves after that game, and they played a very strong game tonight."
Lawson Crouse and defenseman Anthony DeAngelo also scored for Arizona. Peter Holland had two assists in his Coyotes debut, and Mike Smith made 37 saves.
"We did a lot of the things that it takes to win hockey games," Smith said. "The offense took its chances and everyone made plays. We knew what happened last night and no one wanted to see that again. We're a better team than that."
Andreas Athanasiou scored for Detroit, and Jimmy Howard stopped 15 shots.
"Our start, the effort we had in the first period, it's embarrassing. That's on the leaders. That starts with me," Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg said.
"We've got to be better prepared in here to come out. We all know they played last night. They lost pretty bad so we knew they were going to come out and play fast hockey from the start and win a lot of battles. We had to match that and didn't do that. Even though I don't think they played great hockey in the first, but that just shows how bad we were."
DeAngelo's power-play goal opened the scoring 2:01 into the game. His shot from the left faceoff dot beat Howard on the short side. It was DeAngelo's third goal.
Athanasiou tied it with 3:48 left in the first period. The rebound of Gustav Nyquist's shot off the rush went in off Athanasiou's skate for his fifth goal.
Crouse gave Arizona a 2-1 lead with 16 seconds remaining in the first. He headed toward the net while battling Red Wings defenseman Mike Green, and Crouse's backhand shot trickled through Howard for his second goal.
McGinn made it 3-1 just 2:39 into the second period. He tipped Holland's pass off Howard and into the net.
McGinn got his second goal of the game with 8:33 left in the third. He put in a one-timer from in front off a pass from Anthony Duclair past Howard. It was McGinn's sixth goal, and Holland got the second assist.
"Peter was great. He gave me a perfect pass for the first goal and then Duke (Duclair) gave me another one for my second goal," McGinn said.
Holland was acquired from Toronto on Dec. 9, but his debut with Arizona was delayed by visa issues.
"Peter gives us that steady center that we've needed since (Brad) Richardson got hurt," Tippett said. "He didn't look like a guy playing his first game for a team. He immediately got McGinn back into the game."
Zetterberg hit the post off Smith's shoulder in the first minute of the third period. Detroit's Tomas Jurco hit the post on a breakaway about 4:30 into the third.
The Red Wings didn't get their first shot on goal until 5:33 remained in the first. It was a harmless backhand from along the left boards by defenseman Alexey Marchenko.
"It's unacceptable. There's no way it can look like that," Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall said.
NOTES: Marchenko left in the third period with an upper-body injury and is day to day, coach Jeff Blashill said. ... Red Wings D Jonathan Ericsson missed his third straight game with back spasms. ... Arizona D Connor Murphy missed his second game with an upper-body injury. ... Detroit was also without C Darren Helm (upper body), D Brendan Smith (lower body), forward Tyler Bertuzzi (ankle) and LW Justin Abdelkader (lower body).
UP NEXT
Coyotes: Visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.
Red Wings: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.
