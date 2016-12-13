No. 25 Cincinnati beats Texas Southern 96-58

Freshman Jarron Cumberland scored a career-high 18 points — all in the second half — as No. 25 Cincinnati pulled away to its most lopsided victory of the season, 96-58 over Texas Southern on Tuesday night.
Cincinnati (8-2) was coming off a 75-65 loss at Butler on Saturday. The Bearcats used their pronounced height advantage to take control on defense, repeatedly misdirecting shots. The Tigers made only 30 percent from the field.
Demontrae Jefferson scored 13 points for Texas Southern (4-6), which is in a stretch of 16 straight road games to open the season.
Jacob Evans III had a jumper, a layup and a 3-pointer during a 13-0 run that put Cincinnati in control late in the first half. The Bearcats led by as many as 41 points.
Evans was hit in the face during a scrum going for the ball early in the second half and stayed on his back, prompting a timeout. He was woozy as he walked off toward the locker room, holding his forehead. He returned midway through the half and finished with 10 points.
BIG PICTURE
Texas Southern: The Tigers have lost their last five games by 14, 22, 4, 31 and 38 points. They were coming off a 102-71 defeat at No. 11 Louisville on Saturday.
Cincinnati: The Bearcats repeatedly missed layups and open jumpers at the outset, but their defense helped them pull away. Texas Southern opened the game only 6 of 28 from the field with six turnovers.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Cincinnati slid from No. 22 in this week's poll after the Butler loss. The Bearcats don't play another currently ranked team until they face No. 17 Xavier in their annual crosstown rivalry game on Jan. 26.
UP NEXT
Texas Southern plays at LSU on Saturday, at TCU on Sunday, and at No. 4 Baylor three days later.
Cincinnati hosts Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday, followed by a home game against Marshall on Dec. 22.
