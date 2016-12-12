Director at Crewe suspended amid British sex abuse inquiry

The director of football at English club Crewe Alexandra has been suspended by the Football Association amid an inquiry into sexual abuse by youth coaches in the British game.
Dario Gradi was manager of Crewe from 1983-2011 after a spell as assistant coach at Chelsea.
Crewe says "following discussions with the Football Association, Crewe Alexandra can confirm that Dario Gradi is currently under an FA interim suspension from football."
Chelsea recently apologized to a former player who said he was sexually abused repeatedly every week by youth-team coach Eddie Heath from the age of 13 until he was 16 or 17. Heath is now dead.
Gradi worked at Chelsea at that time. British newspaper The Independent reported last week that Gradi went to see the parents of a Chelsea youth player in 1974 regarding a sexual assault.
