Brothers stabbed, 1 fatally, after Brooklyn soccer match

New York City police say two brothers were stabbed, one fatally, during an altercation following a midnight soccer match for adults at a school in Brooklyn.
Officers were dispatched to Juan Morel Campos Secondary School in the Williamsburg section of the borough around 12:20 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports of an assault in progress.
Sgt. Lee Jones says the incident started as a dispute among members of the opposing teams that escalated to a physical fight.
During the melee, 31-year-old Delvin Martinez was stabbed several times in the torso and neck. His brother, 29-year-old Oscar Martinez, suffered stab wounds to his torso, neck and face.
The brothers were rushed to Woodhull Hospital, where Delvin died from his injuries.
Police say the suspects fled the scene. An investigation is ongoing.
Comments