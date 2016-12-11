NHL Capsules

Brayden Schenn scored 2:44 into overtime and Anthony Stolarz got his first shutout in his second career start, lifting the Philadelphia Flyers over the Detroit Red Wings 1-0 on Sunday night for their ninth consecutive win.
Stolarz made 28 saves, helping Philadelphia outlast Jimmy Howard and the Red Wings. Howard made 34 saves in his first start since Nov. 23.
Schenn cut in from the left wing, skated across the top of the crease, faked a backhand shot and then slid the puck in for his eighth goal of the season and fourth in two games.
Howard stopped Pierre-Edouard Bellemaire from the bottom inside edge of the right circle 1:53 into overtime.
CAPITALS 3, CANUCKS 0
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored a power-play goal in the first period and Braden Holtby made it stand up, stopping 20 shots to help Washington beat weary Vancouver.
Washington nursed a 1-0 lead until Ovechkin earned an assist on a goal by Justin Williams with just under 15 minutes left.
Tom Wilson scored into an empty net with 52 seconds remaining to seal the Capitals' fourth straight victory. Washington killed five Vancouver power plays to complete a two-game season sweep.
Holtby was rarely tested in his 25th career shutout, the second this season.
WILD 3, BLUES 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Matt Dumba, Nino Niederreiter and Mikael Granlund scored, Devan Dubnyk made 22 saves and Minnesota held on to beat St. Louis for its fourth straight win.
Dumba scored for the second straight game in the second period and Niederreiter got his eighth goal about seven minutes later. Granlund added an empty-net goal.
Vladimir Tarasenko scored his 14th goal of the season for St. Louis. Jake Allen stopped 22 shots for the Blues, who had won five of their past seven games.
DUCKS 5, SENATORS 1
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Antoine Vermette and Corey Perry each had a goal and an assist and Anaheim scored a season-high three power-play goals to beat Ottawa.
Joseph Cramarossa, Nick Ritchie and Sami Vatanen also scored, and John Gibson made 21 saves.
Ryan Dzingel scored for the Senators, who lost their second straight game in Southern California. Mike Condon made 10 saves before being removed for Andrew Hammond in the second period. Hammond stopped 16 shots.
