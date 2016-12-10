Cartersville defends Georgia 4-A championship

Trey Creamer ran for three touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass on Saturday night to help No. 1 Cartersville rout No. 2 Thomson 58-7 and win the Georgia High School Association Class AAAA championship for the second straight year.
Creamer carried 18 times for 107 yards and scored on runs of 3, 1 and 1 yards. He caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence, who completed 14 of 34 passes for 196 yards and two scores.
Cartersville (15-0) has won 30 straight games and earned the fourth state championship in school history.
Thomson (14-1) fumbled the ball seven times and lost five of them. One was picked up by Cartersville's Trase Fezzia and returned 60 yards for a touchdown.
Cartersville got field goals of 50, 41 and 37 yards from Jonathan Cruz. The kicker also completed a 45-yard pass on a fake punt that set up a touchdown.
