Hayes' late power-play goal lifts Rangers past Jets, 2-1

Kevin Hayes scored a power-play goal with 1:09 left in the third period to lift the New York Rangers to a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.
Jets forward Drew Stafford was in the penalty box for high-sticking when Ryan McDonagh's point shot through traffic deflected to Hayes, who capitalized for his 11th of the season.
Chris Kreider also scored for New York and Antti Raanta, playing for the first time since Nov. 27, stopped 17 shots.
Mark Scheifele had the tying goal for Winnipeg midway through the second period, and Michael Hutchinson finished with 22 saves.
New York opened the scoring at 8:02 of the first on the power play when a trio of precision passes started with Mats Zuccarello and ended with Derek Stepan sending Kreider the puck at the side of an open net.
The Rangers outshot the Jets 10-6 after the first, but could have been up by more goals if not for some tough stops by Hutchinson.
Scheifele, who missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, used a rebound off Paul Postma's point shot to score his 14th of the season at 9:51 of the second.
New York led 18-13 in shots after the second, which included both teams having shots ring off goal posts.
Winnipeg had two power plays in the third period and New York also had a pair, including the last with 2:56 remaining in the third that Hayes used for his 20th point of the season.
NOTES: Kreider's goal gave him a point in four straight games, with three goals and two assists. ... The Rangers improved to 9-0-1 in games following a loss this season. ... Winnipeg came in 9 for 9 on the penalty-kill but the Rangers went 2 for 4 on their power play. ... The Jets fell to 8-4-2 in one-goal games.
UP NEXT
Rangers: At Chicago on Friday night in the finale of a stretch of three straight road games.
Jets: At Calgary on Saturday night.
