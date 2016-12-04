Hollimon scores 20 points, leads Troy over Alabama St. 83-65

Jeremy Hollimon scored 20 points and Troy rolled to an 83-65 victory over Alabama State on Sunday night.
Hollimon was 8 of 12 from the field. Juan Davis Jr. had 11 points and a career-best 10 rebounds for Troy (4-4), which bounced back from an 80-74 home loss against San Francisco on Thursday.
Jordon Varnado had 14 points on 2-of-5 shooting, and made 9 of 12 free throws for the Trojans. Wesley Person added 13 points.
Torloft Thomas scored 17 points and made four 3-pointers to lead Alabama State (1-7), which shot just 19 of 60 from the field for 32 percent. Reginald Gee had 15 points and Rodney Simeon added 14 points.
Troy never trailed, and had a double-digit lead a minute into the second half and cruised from there.
