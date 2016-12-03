St. John Bosco takes Division I CIF Southern Section title

4:00 Dental care for the poor in Guatemala Pause

0:41 Woman dies crossing Clearwater in Kennewick

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

1:12 Lighted Boat Parade brings Christmas to the Columbia

3:35 Mother wants suicide to be more than a whisper after son kills himself

1:08 New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities

1:01 'Arrival' film trailer

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

3:27 Five things to watch this weekend