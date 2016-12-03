Dorsey leads No. 23 Oregon to 128-59 rout of Savannah State

Tyler Dorsey scored a career-high 29 points, Dillon Brooks had 22 and No. 23 Oregon set a school scoring record in a 128-59 victory over Savannah State on Saturday.
The Ducks (7-2) eclipsed their previous high of 121 points against Portland in 1970 and had seven players score in double figures for the first time in nine seasons. It was their fifth consecutive win and 30th straight at home, adding to another school record.
Freshman Payton Pritchard, who had 13 of Oregon's 36 assists, broke the scoring mark with a 3-pointer with 2:45 left.
Dorsey went 12 of 16 from the field, and the Ducks shot a season-high 60 percent (54 for 90) overall. They dominated the smaller Tigers (2-8) inside by an 82-10 margin in points in the paint and 67-29 in rebounds.
Oregon's Kavell Bigby-Williams had 11 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double.
Savannah State, which came in averaging 40 3-point attempts per game, went 11 for 50 from beyond the arc in its fourth straight loss.
Dexter McClanahan led the Tigers with 13 points and Troyce Manassa had 10.
BIG PICTURE
Savannah State: The nation's leading long-distance shooters also may be tops in frequent-flier miles after the Tigers make their third West Coast one-game road trip in two weeks to play Oregon State. They opened the season at Iowa State and Iowa and also played at San Diego State.
Oregon: Brooks looks ready to rejoin the starting lineup, just as the Ducks' schedule turns tougher with Alabama, Montana, UNLV and Fresno State on tap before Pac-12 play. Brooks was 8 for 12 from the field and 5 for 5 at the free-throw line.
UP NEXT
Savannah State visits Oregon State on Dec. 11. The Tigers play only three of their first 13 games at home before starting Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play on Jan. 4.
Oregon heads into finals week with eight days to prepare for Alabama's visit on Dec. 11, the fourth of nine straight in-state games for the Ducks this month.
Comments