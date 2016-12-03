Sports

December 3, 2016 5:31 PM

Stony Brook holds off Northeastern 77-75 for 1st home win

The Associated Press
STONY BROOK, N.Y.

Lucas Woodhouse scored 17 points and was 8-for-8 at the free throw line as Stony Brook held off Northeastern down the stretch for a 77-75 victory Saturday night, the first home win for new coach Jeff Boals.

Roland Nyama added 15 points while Tyrell Sturdivant and Bryan Sekunda added 12 each for Stony Brook (2-5).

T.J. Williams led the Huskies (4-4) with 20 points, Alex Murphy added 19. Northeastern cut a seven-point gap to two, 66-64, on a Jeremy Miller 3-pointer with 2:43 remaining. The Huskies stayed within four the rest of the way, tying at 75-75 when Murphy converted a three-point play with eight seconds left. Woodhouse was fouled on the ensuing inbounds pass and sank the winning points from the line.

Miller, who was 3-for-3 on 3-pointers at that point, missed a final trey as time expired. Six of Northeastern's eight games have been decided by four points or less.

