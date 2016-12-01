Claude Giroux scores in OT, Flyers beat Senators 3-2

Claude Giroux couldn't have asked for a much better trip to Ottawa.
The Philadelphia captain scored twice, the second 40 seconds into overtime in the Flyers' 3-2 victory over the Senators on Thursday night.
Giroux's two-goal outing came a night after he was engaged to girlfriend Ryanne Breton of Ottawa.
"It was pretty special (to get engaged) and to get the win was icing on the cake," said Giroux, who grew up in the area.
Michael Del Zotto also scored, and Steve Mason made 19 saves. The Flyers have won three in a row to improve to 12-10-3.
"It was a much needed outcome for us on the road and a pretty good effort from our group all the way through," Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said.
Mike Hoffman and Ryan Dzingel scored Ottawa, and Mike Condon made 29 saves. The Senators dropped to 14-8-2.
Ottawa took a 2-0 lead just 1:57 into the second when Dzingel knocked down the puck in front and put a stick on it to lift it pass Mason for his sixth of the season.
"We had a good first, good third, but our second definitely we could have done better," Senators coach Guy Boucher said. "We stopped shooting. We created less momentum in the offensive zone and they grabbed that and got some power plays and grabbed that part of the momentum."
The Flyers rallied to tie it with two goals in minute. Giroux scored with 3:10 left, firing a shot off that caught the inside of Condon's blocker and went in. Del Zotto tied it when he tipped in Mark Streit's shot.
"Any time you blow a lead whether it's one goal or two goals it always hurts," Dzingel said. "We had a chance in overtime even though we gave up those two goals and we couldn't capitalize, so obviously it hurts losing that one point."
The Senators opened the scoring in the first on Hoffman's power-play goal. He has five goals in six games.
NOTES: The Grey Cup champion Ottawa Redblacks were on hand for a ceremonial faceoff. Quarterback Henry Burris and receiver Brad Sinopoli dropped the puck from the Grey Cup. ... Ottawa was down to five defenseman for the third period after Fredrik Claesson suffered a lower-body injury. ... Philadelphia D Brandon Manning missed his third straight with an upper-body injury. LW Scott Laughton and D Nick Schultz were healthy scratches.
UP NEXT:
Flyers: Host Chicago on Saturday.
Senators: Host Florida on Saturday night.
