Taylor Hall returns vs Blackhawks, Toews still out

New Jersey forward Taylor Hall has returned to the Devils' lineup after missing eight games with a torn meniscus in his left knee.
Hall had knee surgery on Nov. 16. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 draft originally was expected to miss three to four weeks.
New Jersey acquired the 25-year-old Hall in a trade from Edmonton last June. He had five goals and seven assists heading into Thursday night's game at Chicago.
The Blackhawks played without captain Jonathan Toews, who missed his fourth straight game due to an upper-body injury. The 28-year-old center has four goals and eight assists in 21 games.
