Top 25 Capsules

Kris Jenkins hit six 3s and scored 22 points and Josh Hart had 12 points and nine rebounds to lead No. 2 Villanova past Penn 82-57 on Tuesday night.
The defending national champion Wildcats (7-0) dominated yet again, beating the Quakers for the 14th straight time. The Wildcats also settled in for another round-robin romp: Nova won its record 15th straight Big 5 game. Villanova, Penn, La Salle, Saint Joseph's and Temple have long had its rivalry games intertwined in the fabric of Philadelphia sports. The Wildcats have spent most of the last decade stomping the other four teams.
The Ivy League Quakers (2-3) won the opening tip, the students that packed the Palestra roared, they missed their first shot — and Jenkins buried a 3 on the other end. Donte DiVincenzo hit a 3, so did Mikal Bridges and Hart added one and the Wildcats led 40-22.
Jenkins hit three of Villanova's seven 3-pointers in the first half to put this one away in a hurry.
No. 4 KANSAS 91, LONG BEACH STATE 61
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Lagerald Vick scored a career-high 23 points on near-perfect shooting, Svi Mykhailiuk had 14 and Kansas rolled to a victory over Long Beach State.
Josh Jackson added 13 points and Devonte Graham had 12 for the Jayhawks (6-1), who doubled up the 49ers (1-8) at 50-25 out of the break and coasted to their 44th straight win at Allen Fieldhouse.
Vick was 9 for 9 from the floor, one shy of the school record held by Norm Cook and Danny Manning, and hit four 3-pointers. His only miss came on the second of two free throws with 5:47 left.
Justin Bibbins had 13 points to lead Long Beach State, which has lost eight in a row — all on the road and mostly to teams that will be in the NCAA Tournament.
No. 5 DUKE 78, MICHIGAN STATE 69
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Grayson Allen scored 24 points, Luke Kennard added 20 and Duke beat Michigan State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Amile Jefferson had 17 points and 13 rebounds while freshman Frank Jackson finished with 11 points and keyed a timely 11-0 run for the Blue Devils (7-1).
They won their fourth straight despite shooting just 27 percent from 3-point range.
Eron Harris scored 14 points for Michigan State (4-4). Playing their first game as an unranked team since March 2015, the Spartans had 18 turnovers and star freshman Miles Bridges was held to 11 points — six fewer than his team-leading average — on 4-of-13 shooting.
No. 7 XAVIER 85, NORTH DAKOTA STATE 55
CINCINNATI (AP) — Trevon Bluiett scored 15 of his 23 points during Xavier's dominant first half, and the Musketeers remained unbeaten with a victory over North Dakota State.
The Musketeers (7-0) opened with a decisive run for the second straight game. Sean O'Mara added 12 points and five rebounds, and Malcolm Bernard had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Xavier got up 30-10 during a 64-42 win over Northern Iowa on Saturday, giving up only 12 points in the first half — the fewest it has allowed in any half since the shot clock was introduced for the 1985-86 season. Against North Dakota State (5-3), the Musketeers opened with a 30-11 run and were never challenged.
Redshirt freshman Deng Geu scored a career-high 18 for the Bison, who trailed by as many as 36 points.
No. 10 CREIGHTON 93, BUFFALO 72
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Foster scored 22 points, Justin Patton had season highs of 21 points and 10 rebounds and Creighton pulled away in the second half for a win over Buffalo.
Khyri Thomas also had his first double-double, with 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Maurice Watson Jr. had 15 points and eight assists for the Bluejays (7-0).
Foster had nine points during the decisive 13-0 run that made it 67-51 after the Bulls had cut Creighton's lead to 54-51. The Bulls got no closer than 12 points the rest of the way.
Blake Hamilton and Willie Conner scored 21 points apiece to lead the Bulls (4-3), and Raheem Johnson added 14.
No. 17 WISCONSIN 77, No. 22 SYRACUSE 60
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Ethan Happ had 24 points and 13 rebounds, zone-busting guard Bronson Koenig scored 20 points and Wisconsin beat Syracuse.
Koenig, the seasoned senior guard, was 6 of 9 from 3-point range, and the Badgers (6-2) shot 48 percent overall (11 of 23) from behind the arc against the Orange's 2-3 zone.
Wisconsin led by as much as 17 in the second half before Syracuse (4-2) went on a 6-0 run capped by John Gillon's layup with 11:25 left. Two Wisconsin turnovers in that span with Koenig on the bench gave Syracuse the opening.
Coach Greg Gard inserted Koenig back in the game and the Badgers went on a 7-2 run to retake a 16-point lead with 9:24 left.
Andrew White III led Syracuse with 14 points, but went scoreless in the second half. DaJuan Coleman added 12 points
VALPARAISO 65, No. 21 RHODE ISLAND 62
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Alec Peters scored 27 points to help Valparaiso knock off Rhode Island.
Fourth in the nation in scoring at just over 25 points per game, Peters scored six points down the stretch and got a piece of Jarvis Garrett's potential game-tying 3-pointer as time expired.
Jubril Adekoya chipped in 13 points and Tevonn Walker had 10 for the Crusaders (7-1), who will take more than a week off before a trip to face No. 1 Kentucky in Lexington.
Jared Terrell scored 21 points for Rhode Island (5-2) in the Rams first true road game of the season. Hassan Martin added 16 points and six rebounds.
Valpo overcame 17 turnovers by out-rebounding Rhode Island, 35-28. Peters grabbed nine boards.
