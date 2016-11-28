Ennis scores 18 as No. 23 Oregon rallies past Boise St 68-63

Dylan Ennis scored 18 points and No. 23 Oregon rallied for a 68-63 victory over Boise State on Monday night.
Tyler Dorsey added 17 points for the Ducks (5-2), who came back from 14 down in the first half to win their 28th consecutive home game.
After Dorsey's free throw gave Oregon a 66-63 lead, the Broncos (3-3) had a chance for a tying shot, but Paris Austin lost possession on a baseline drive with 5 seconds left. Dillon Brooks sealed the win with two free throws.
Brooks, a preseason All-America selection, had five points and shot 1 of 9 in 21 minutes off the bench in his fourth game back from offseason foot surgery.
Austin led Boise State with 16 points. Nick Duncan added 15 on five of the Broncos' 11 3-pointers.
The Ducks finished with 10 blocks and a 39-32 rebounding edge.
BIG PICTURE
Boise State: The Broncos missed a shot at their fourth road win against a Top 25 opponent and third under seventh-year coach Leon Rice. Boise State beat unranked Oregon 74-72 last year in Boise.
Oregon: The Ducks won't leave the state for their next eight games to finish 2016, capped by visits from No. 11 UCLA and USC in late December to start Pac-12 play.
UP NEXT
Boise State hosts SMU on Wednesday night before traveling to play Evansville as part of the Mountain West/Missouri Valley Challenge on Saturday.
Oregon hosts Western Oregon, which reached the NCAA Division II Final Four last year, on Wednesday night and then hosts Savannah State on Saturday to continue a five-game homestand.
Comments