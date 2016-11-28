Sports

November 28, 2016 8:51 PM

SIU Edwardsville builds big lead, cruises over Grand Canyon

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

Carlos Anderson scored 18 points and hit 6 of 10 from the field to lead SIU Edwardsville to a 76-64 win over Grand Canyon on Monday night.

The loss snaps Grand Canyon's three-game win streak.

Burak Eslik and Jalen Henry each scored 13 for the Cougars (4-3), while Keenan Simmons added 11 and a team-high 12 rebounds.

SIU Edwardsville seized control in the first half and never relinquished it. Eslik hit a 3 for the first points of the night, sparking a 12-0 run to open the game. A Henry 3-pointer pushed the lead to 15, and another trey by Eslik made it 45-25 at the half.

A Gerard Martin layup for Grand Canyon made it 54-43 midway through the second, but the Antelopes (3-3) never got back to within single digits.

DeWayne Russell led all scorers with 26 for the Antelopes, who shot just 31.7 percent overall.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Five things to watch this weekend

View more video

Sports Videos