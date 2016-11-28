South Carolina coach Frank Martin, the son of Cuban immigrants who fled the regime of Fidel Castro, said the leader's death this weekend was not a source of peace or justification for him.
He did say that members of his family directly affected by Castro's actions might have another view. He said Monday "now, my grandmother can rest in peace."
Martin's parents met after coming to the United States and the Gamecocks coach never lived under the Castro presidency.
Martin, 50, said people of his generation did not spend as much time thinking of Castro the way older Cuban Americans did.
South Carolina, which defeated ranked opponents Michigan and Syracuse last week, entered the latest rankings at No. 20, its first appearance in the poll since last February.
