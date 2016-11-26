Westfield holds off Columbus East to win Class 5A crown

Will Harrison made three field goals, and Nate Froelich punched in the eventual game-winning touchdown, as the Westfield Shamrocks beat the Columbus East Olympians 16-13 to claim the Class 5A state title at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Trailing 13-9, Westfield capped a nine-play, 68-yard drive Saturday with Froelich's four-yard touchdown to give the Shamrocks a 16-13 lead late in the third quarter. Harrison made field goals from 42, 44 and 52 yards. Froelich rushed for 96 yards and one touchdown.
With less than 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, Westfield appeared to score again on another Froelich rushing attempt, but the touchdown was called back due to holding, and Westfield was eventually forced to punt, giving the Olympians one final possession.
Columbus East quarterback Josh Major finished with one completion for 32 yards and a touchdown. Jamon Hogan rushed for 145 yards for the Olympians.
