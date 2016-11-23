NBA Capsules

Kevin Love scored an NBA-record 34 points in the first quarter, LeBron James had his 44th triple-double, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Portland 137-125 on Wednesday night.
Love fell three points shy of the league record of 37 for points in any quarter set by Golden State's Klay Thompson on Jan. 23, 2015.
Love made 11 of 14 field goal attempts, including 8 of 10 on 3-pointers in the first quarter. He finished with 40 points, 11 off his career high.
James had 31 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists for his second triple-double this season. He also passed Guy Rodgers for 17th place on the career assist list. Cleveland also set a franchise with 20 3-pointers.
Damian Lillard scored 40 points for Portland, including 25 in the second half.
CLIPPERS 124, MAVERICKS 104
DALLAS (AP) — Chris Paul scored 18 points, DeAndre Jordan had 16 points and eight rebounds and Los Angeles routed Dallas in a matchup of the teams with the best and worst records in the NBA.
Dirk Nowitzki scored 10 points on 3-of-10 shooting in 20 minutes in his return for Dallas after the 13-time All-Star missed eight games with a strained left Achilles tendon.
Austin Rivers added 22 points for the Clippers (14-2). They had a 30-6 run in the second and third quarters on the way to their fourth straight win and 11th in 12 games.
Harrison Barnes had 22 to lead the Mavericks (2-12). They lost their seventh straight game to match their longest skid since February 1999, during Nowitzki's rookie season. Dallas is off to its worst start since going 1-23 in 1993-94.
SPURS 119, HORNETS 114
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points and San Antonio beat Charlotte for its seventh straight victory.
LaMarcus Aldridge added 23 points and seven rebounds, and Danny Green had 16 points to help the Spurs improve to 8-0 on the road.
Kemba Walker led the Hornets with 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Frank Kaminsky had 13 points and eight rebounds. They have lost three third straight game after starting the season 8-3.
RAPTORS 115, ROCKETS 102
HOUSTON (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 21 of his 24 points in the third quarter and Toronto beat Houston to snap a two-game skid.
Raptors avoided losing three in a row for the first time since last November, and ended a nine-game losing streak in Houston.
James Harden had 29 points and 15 assists for Houston, but also had 12 turnovers. The Rockets lost for the first time in four games.
HAWKS 96, PACERS 85
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Dwight Howard had 23 points and 20 rebounds to help Atlanta beat Indiana.
Indiana rallied to cut Atlanta's lead to a point with 3:42 left in the third quarter, but the Hawks pulled away with a 19-2 run.
Paul Millsap added 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Hawks. Thaddeus Young led the Pacers with 24 points and had seven rebounds. Monta Ellis added 19 points, and Paul George had 18.
GRIZZLIES 104, 76ERS 99, 2OT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Marc Gasol scored 27 points, Mike Conley had 25 and Memphis outlasted Philadelphia for its sixth straight victory.
Conley added nine rebounds and nine assists. The Grizzlies came back from an 11-point, second-half deficit for their eighth consecutive victory over Philadelphia.
Ersan Ilyasova had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Philadelphia.
PISTONS 107, HEAT 84
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Andre Drummond had 18 points and 15 rebounds, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 22 points in Detroit's victory over Miami.
Detroit snapped a four-game losing streak. The Pistons are 6-2 at home and 1-7 on the road.
Tyler Johnson had 17 points for Miami. The Heat have lost eight of 10.
SUNS 92, MAGIC 87
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Alex Len had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Eric Bledsoe added 16 points to lead Phoenix past Orlando.
Bledsoe made two free throws with 16 seconds left for a five-point lead, and Devin Booker added two more with 6.2 seconds to go. Phoenix snapped a two-game losing streak and finished 2-4 on a six-game trip.
Evan Fournier scored 25 points for Orlando.
CELTICS 111, NETS 92
NEW YORK (AP) — Isaiah Thomas scored 23 points, Avery Bradley had 22 and Boston beat Brooklyn.
Al Horford added 17 points for the Celtics in their third straight victory.
Sean Kilpatrick scored 23 points for the Nets. They have lost five in a row.
