October 23, 2016 5:14 PM

Toronto wins regular-season finale, misses first-round bye

The Associated Press
TORONTO

Sebastian Giovinco had a goal and an assist and Toronto FC rallied to beat the Chicago Fire 3-2 on Sunday.

Toronto missed out on a first-round playoff bye thanks to New York City FC's home victory over Columbus.

Toronto will host the sixth-place Philadelphia Union in a knockout game Wednesday night.

Giovinco, last year's MVP, finished the regular season with 17 goals and 15 assists in 28 games. Justin Morrow and Jonathan Osorio also scored for Toronto (14-9-11)

Michael de Leeuw and John Goossens scored for last-place Chicago (7-17-10).

