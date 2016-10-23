Fagundez sparks Revolution to 3-0 win over Impact

Diego Fagundez scored in the 13th minute, Juan Agudelo and Kei Kamara added second-half goals and the New England Revolution beat the Montreal Impact 3-0 in the regular-season finale Sunday.
Montreal (11-11-12) had already clinched a playoff spot but squandered an opportunity to earn a home game in the knockout round. As the No. 5 seed, the Impact will be at fourth-seeded D.C. United on Thursday night.
New England (11-14-9) tied Philadelphia for sixth place in the Eastern Conference but missed the final playoff spot due to trailing the Union by seven goals in the differential tiebreaker.
Fagundez opened the scoring with a free kick that nicked the inside of the right post on its way into the goal.
Agudelo doubled the lead with a deep left-footed strike in the 60th minute and Kamara capped the scoring with a low skidder in the 71st.
