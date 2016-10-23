FC Dallas wins Supporters' Shield in 0-0 draw with Galaxy

Chris Seitz made his only save in the 72nd minute and FC Dallas won the first Supporters' Shield in franchise history with a scoreless draw against the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday.
FC Dallas (17-8-9, 60 points) had a two-point lead over Colorado coming into the match and held its edge after the Rapids tied the Houston Dynamo 1-1.
The Galaxy (12-6-16) had already locked the No. 3 seed coming into the game and will host Real Salt Lake in a knockout-round game Wednesday night.
FC Dallas also won the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup in September and advanced to the 2016-17 CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals on Thursday with a 5-2 win over C.D. Suchitepequez.
FC Dallas in 2016 is the sixth time a team has held two domestic titles going into the MLS Cup playoffs, but none have gone on to win the MLS Cup championship — a domestic treble. It will be more difficult for FC Dallas without their star playmaker Mauro Diaz, who injured his Achilles in a 2-1 loss to Seattle last Sunday.
