Hertha Berlin criticizes ultra fans' homophobic banner

Hertha Berlin has criticized supporters who displayed a large homophobic banner during the side's Bundesliga win over Cologne on Saturday.
The banner, approximately 50 meters (yards) long, said, "WH96: Rather a mother than two fathers!"
It was apparently directed at a Cologne ultra group called Die Wilde Horde 1996 (WH96), which has been involved in an ongoing spat with their Berlin counterparts.
Hertha says in a tweet to its fans to "Leave out the stupidity! Hertha Berlin has always distanced itself from every form of discrimination."
The banner had drawn a mostly negative reaction on social media. Football magazine 11 Freunde wrote, "A pity, Hertha, everything thrown away again."
