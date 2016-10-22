Sports

October 22, 2016 7:37 PM

Louisiana Tech wins C-USA showdown with FIU, 44-24

MIAMI

Carlos Henderson's 92-yard kickoff return and a big interception by Xavier Woods helped Louisiana Tech blunt Florida International comebacks and take a 44-24 victory Saturday night.

After FIU's Alex McGough hit Thomas Owens for a 6-yard pass to get within 37-24 with 6:14 left, Henderson took the ensuing kickoff the distance. After FIU got within 10 in the third quarter, Woods' 45-yard return to the FIU 2 set up a score.

The Bulldogs (5-3, 3-1) were led by Higgins' 22-of-30 night, 269 yards, two passing TDs and one rushing. Trent Taylor made 11 receptions for 156 yards and a score and went over 1,000 yards receiving for the second straight season.

While the Bulldogs won their fourth straight, the loss was the first for the Panthers (3-6, 3-2) under interim coach Ron Cooper after three victories.

McGough was 25 of 44 for 281 yards and three TDs with an interception.

