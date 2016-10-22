South Dakota St. beats Youngstown St. 24-10

One week after knocking off the top-ranked team in the nation, South Dakota State laid claim to the undisputed lead in the Missouri Valley Football Conference with a 24-10 win over Youngstown State.
SDSU quarterback Taryn Christion threw for two touchdowns and the Jackrabbits' defense held the Penguins to just 311 total yards and a late score to take sole possession of the lead in the MVFC.
"Credit our defense staff," South Dakota State coach John Stiegelmeier said. "And we have some good players. They played their tails off today."
Youngstown State had won four straight games.
Christion completed 15 of 21 passes for 189 yards. Running back Brady Mengarelli ran for 74 yards and scored a touchdown. It was the first rushing touchdown allowed by the Penguins (5-2, 3-1 MVFC) this year.
"We need to do what we can do, what they give us," SDSU coach John Stiegelmeier said. "Sometimes that's run. It's a good win whatever we did offensively."
The Jackrabbits ran for 167 yards.
South Dakota State led 17-3 at halftime thanks to two quick touchdowns and a late Chase Vinatieri field goal.
The Jackrabbits needed just five plays to go 75 yards for a score on their first possession. Mangarelli scored on 2-yard run but the big play was a 61-yard pass from Christion to Dallas Goedert.
Goedert had six catches for 108 yards and Jake Wieneke five for 33 yards.
Youngstown State's first possession ended when Christian Rozeboom intercepted a Ricky Davis pass and SDSU scored on the next play. The defense had six sacks of Davis.
Davis was 9-for-16 for 115 yards and ran for 45 yards. Martin Ruiz carried 11 times for 50 yards.
Christion's 4-yard TD pass to Connor Landberg made it 14-0 with 11:12 left in the first quarter.
"We had a good game plan coming in and it was nice to get two touchdowns right away," center Jacob Ohnesorge said. "The defense made a big play.We offensive linemen love those 4-yard series. The defense came up huge."
The Penguins got on the board with 5:49 left in the first quarter when Zak Kennedy kicked a 28-yard field goal. But with 8:04 left in the half, Kennedy hooked 43-yard attempt wide right.
Vinatieri kicked a 20-yard field goal to give the Jackrabbits a 17-3 lead at halftime.
Rozeboom forced a fumble that SDSU (5-2, 4-0) turned into a 3-yard TD catch by Wieneke on the Jacks' first possession of the second half.
The Penguins finally got in the end zone on Tevin McCaster's 2-yard TD run with 1:46 to play.
