Voracek scores twice, Flyers beat Hurricanes 6-3

Jakub Voracek scored twice and the Philadelphia Flyers pulled away from the road-weary Carolina Hurricanes for a 6-3 victory on Saturday night.
Wayne Simmonds and Shayne Gostisbehere each had a goal and an assist, and the Flyers won for the first time at home this season and snapped a three-game winless streak.
Brandon Manning and Matt Read also scored for the Flyers. Steve Mason made 27 saves for his first win of the season.
Justin Faulk, Jordan Staal and Lee Stempniak scored for the Hurricanes, who fell to 1-2-2 on the fifth stop of their season-opening six-game road trip. Eddie Lack made 21 saves.
The teams combined for seven goals in the second period. Following Simmonds' holding penalty, Faulk scored 50 seconds into the period through a screen set by Staal, then Staal scored off a feed from Joakim Nordstrom 3:07 in for a two-goal lead.
The Flyers rallied with four straight goals. Manning got the Flyers on the board 4:50 in by skating in from the point and faking out Lack before poking the puck in, and Voracek redirected Ivan Provorov's point shot for his first at 7:19 to tie it. Read made it 3-2 with 4:09 left by also getting his stick on a shot by Provorov, and then Gostisbehere made it a two-goal lead with 2:43 left.
Stempniak finished the scoring in the second with 1:06 remaining.
In the third, Simmonds scored on the power play with 8:10 left in the third to make it 5-3, and then Voracek got his second with 2:27 left.
Read has a team-high five goals on the season.
NOTES: Flyers F Roman Lyubimov played his second game of the season in place of F Dale Weise, who sat out the first game of a three-game suspension. ... The Flyers were also without Fs Michael Raffl (upper body) and Scott Laughton (lower body) and D Michael Del Zotto (left knee, injured reserve). ... The Hurricanes were without D Ryan Murphy (lower body). D Jakub Nakladal and Fs Andrej Nestrasil and Martin Frk were healthy scratches for the Hurricanes.
UP NEXT
Flyers: Visit the Canadiens on Monday night.
Hurricanes: Close out their road trip at Detroit on Tuesday night.
