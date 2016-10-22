Sealey has 5 TDs, Abilene Christian beats Incarnate Word

Dallas Sealey threw for 346 yards and a career-high five touchdowns as Abilene Christian picked up its first win of the season, rolling over Incarnate Word 52-27 on Saturday.
Sealey, who also ran for 39 yards on seven carries, was 32-of-44 passing with no interceptions. D.J. Fuller pulled in eight passes for 98 yards and one score and Josh Fink caught six for 86 yards. Troy Grant and Adrian Duncan caught two touchdown passes apiece as Sealey threw to 11 different receivers.
Abilene Christian (1-7, 1-5 Southland Conference) had 500 total yards while limiting Incarnate Word (1-6, 1-4) to 292. The Wildcats, who were ahead 38-7 at the break, had 350 yards in the first two quarters, while holding the Cardinals to just 86 total yards.
Sealey had 242 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.
Taylor Laird threw for 130 yards and one score for Incarnate Word.
