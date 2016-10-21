Nyquist leads Red Wings past Predators, 5-3

Detroit Red Wings left wing Justin Abdelkader (8) scores on Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne, left, as Ryan Ellis (4) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 21, 2016, in Detroit.
Paul Sancya
AP Photo
Detroit Red Wings left wing Justin Abdelkader (8) celebrates his goal against Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 21, 2016, in Detroit.
Paul Sancya
AP Photo
Detroit Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek stops a Nashville Predators shot in the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 21, 2016, in Detroit.
Paul Sancya
AP Photo
Detroit Red Wings center Frans Nielsen (51) defends Nashville Predators center Calle Jarnkrok (19) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 21, 2016, in Detroit.
Paul Sancya
AP Photo
Detroit Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek (34) stops a shot by Nashville Predators left wing Viktor Arvidsson during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 21, 2016, in Detroit.
Paul Sancya
AP Photo
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Brendan Smith (2) checks Nashville Predators left wing Colin Wilson (33) as he waits for a rebound from a blocked shot by goalie Petr Mrazek (34) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 21, 2016, in Detroit.
Paul Sancya
AP Photo
Nashville Predators center Mike Ribeiro (63) skates with the puck as Detroit Red Wings left wing Henrik Zetterberg (40) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 21, 2016, in Detroit.
Paul Sancya
AP Photo
Nashville Predators left wing Viktor Arvidsson (38) skates as Detroit Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser (65) and Alexey Marchenko (53) defend during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 21, 2016 in Detroit.
Paul Sancya
AP Photo
Nashville Predators center Mike Fisher (12) deflects the puck for a goal against Detroit Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek (34) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 21, 2016, in Detroit.
Paul Sancya
AP Photo
Detroit Red Wings center Riley Sheahan (15) deflects a shot as Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 21, 2016, in Detroit.
Paul Sancya
AP Photo
Detroit Red Wings left wing Tomas Tatar (21) celebrates his goal against Nashville Predators during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 21, 2016, in Detroit.
Paul Sancya
AP Photo
Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) defends Detroit Red Wings center Luke Glendening (41) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 21, 2016, in Detroit.
Paul Sancya
AP Photo
Detroit Red Wings left wing Drew Miller (20) celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators with Luke Glendening (41) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 21, 2016, in Detroit.
Paul Sancya
AP Photo
Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) stops a shot by Detroit Red Wings center Steve Ott (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 21, 2016, in Detroit.
Paul Sancya
AP Photo
Nashville Predators center Mike Ribeiro (63) scores on Detroit Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek (34) as Brendan Smith (2) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 21, 2016, in Detroit.
Paul Sancya
AP Photo
Comments