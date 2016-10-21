News flash: The Sixers have injury problems as season nears

The last thing the Philadelphia 76ers need less than a week before the season begins is more bad news on the injury front.
That's exactly what they got on Friday, when Nerlens Noel elected to have arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and coach Brett Brown acknowledged that he may have been overly optimistic about the timeline for Ben Simmons' highly anticipated debut.
Noel has been experiencing soreness and, after consulting with several specialists, elected to have inflamed plica removed from his knee, the Sixers announced. There was no timetable for his return, but general recovery periods range from three to five weeks, meaning Noel will miss the season opener at home against Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
As worrisome, Brown said before the Sixers played in Miami on Friday night that he jumped the gun on his initial estimate of a January return for Simmons, the No. 1 overall pick who had surgery on his right foot in early October.
"I was just getting excited about how soon he might be able to come back," Brown told reporters in Miami before the game. "There are so much speculations and dates as a coach, you sort of want to hear what you want to hear at a time. I did mention a January hopeful return. That is premature."
The Sixers also announced that point guard Jerryd Bayless, who signed a three-year, $27 million contract this summer, will not have surgery to address ligament issues in his left wrist that have kept him out of the entire preseason. His rehab will continue for another two weeks before he is evaluated again.
---
WIZARDS 119, RAPTORS 82
WASHINGTON — John Wall had 15 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds as the Washington cruised past Toronto.
Wall hit 3 of 4 3-point attempts and Washington shot 58 percent for the game.
DeMar DeRozan scored 34 points on 11-for-24 shooting for the Raptors.
RAPTORS: Toronto shot 35 percent for the game and just 20 percent (4 for 20) from 3. ... DeRozan was the only player in double figures for the Raptors. ... Kyle Lowry scored eight points on 3-for-11 shooting.
WIZARDS: Markieff Morris scored 19 points and hit all three of his 3-pointers. ... Bradley Beal scored 19 on 8-for-16 shooting. ... All five Washington starters scored at least 15 points. ... The Wizards out-rebounded Toronto 50-36.
UP NEXT: Toronto (4-3) hosts Detroit in its season opener on Wednesday. Washington (4-3) visits Atlanta on Thursday.
---
TIMBERWOLVES 109, HORNETS 74
MINNEAPOLIS — Brandon Rush scored 14 points and hit all four of his 3-pointers to help the Timberwolves breeze past the Hornets.
Karl-Anthony Towns had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Wolves despite playing just 15 minutes because of foul trouble.
Marco Belinelli was the only Hornet in double figures with 10 points.
HORNETS: Frank Kaminsky played just eight minutes before leaving with a sprained right foot. ... After playing at home on Thursday night, forwards Marvin Williams and Nicolas Batum did not make the trip to Minnesota. ... The Hornets shot 31.6 percent from the field, including 13 percent (3 for 22) from 3-point range.
TIMBERWOLVES: Andrew Wiggins sat out a second straight game after suffering an allergic reaction earlier this week. He participated in warmups and watched from the bench, his face still noticeably swollen. ... Shabazz Muhammad had 17 points in 19 minutes after sitting out the previous game with a sore right hip. ... Ricky Rubio had 10 points, six assists and four rebounds and was the trigger man during a 31-12 third quarter that broke the game open.
UP NEXT: Charlotte (3-4) opens the season at Milwaukee on Wednesday. Minnesota (5-2) visits Memphis on Wednesday.
Comments