Seahawks great Steve Largent coming to Tri-Cities

Seattle sports icon and NFL Hall of Famer Steve Largent will be in the Tri-Cities this week.
The Seattle Seahawks receiving great is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at Thursday’s Dinner with Friends, the annual fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties. Prior to the event at the TRAC in Pasco, Largent will visit the Boys & Girls Club main branch in Pasco to speak to Club youth. The branch visit is not open to the public.
Largent spent his entire 14-year career with the Seahawks and retired with most of the NFL career recieving records in his possession, including yards (13,089), receptions (819) and touchdowns (100). He also set a record (since broken) by catching passes in 177 consecutive regular-season games.
Previous keynote speakers include Gary Payton, Marcus Trufant and Edgar Martinez.
Tickets for the event are $200, or $1,500 for a table of eight. For more information, contact Adrianne Dean at 509-543-9980, ext. 28.
