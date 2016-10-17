Sports & Rec posted Monday, Oct. 17

Sports & Rec
BOWLING
Atomic Bowl
Jim Payne Memorial League — Oct. 13
League leader — Towne Crier 19 1/2-8 1/2. High team series — Bated Motel 3365. High team game — Towne Crier 1167. High ind. series — James Boles 766. High ind. game — Dean Montreuil 300. Other high scores — Richard Briones 226; James Jones 244; Jeff Faris 602; Mark Howell 607; Jim Chandler 247-630; Jim Crockett 232-635; Fred Phillips 225-644; Bill Whitt 265-653; Larry Ashlock 257-661; Chuck Baird 244, 244-682; Dean Montreuil 235, 300-728; James Boles 231-246-289—766.
Senior Citizen No. 1 — Oct. 11
League leader — Wild Bunch 19-5. High team series — True Blue 2253. High team game — True Blue 820. High ind. series — Joe Williams 629; Tammy Powers 558. High ind. game — Bob Acker and Don Hildman 258; Gloria LeClaire 210. Other high scores — Stephen Hampton 203-226, Bob Will 200-202, Ski Kuklinski 200-208, Joe Williams 203-236, Harry Parsons 210, Ron Frazier 232, Jack Hogan 201, Moe Horton 204, Bill Morgan 200, Tammy Powers 204-189, Judy Linquist 181, Janet Besel 177, Mary Myers 177.
Friday Seniors — Oct. 7
League leader — Meed E Okerz 14-6. High team series — Red Hots 2283. High team game — Wildcats 983. High ind. series — Women: Joe Collins 515. Men: Mike Nolan 676. High ind. game — Women: Joe Collins 186. Men: Bob Acker 254. Other high scores — Denise Conner 182-504, Jo Collins 177, Irene Johnson 177-455, Willie Vance 163, Pauline Morgan 178, Cheryl Biberstine 178-162-486, Gloria LeClaire 168-463, Donna McEwen 167-161-484, Joe Williams 249-212-212-673, Chuck Dieterle 175-464, Harry Parsons 176, Ralph Myrick 202-505, Wendell Robinson 165-167-454, Bob Acker 606, Mike Nolan 198-235, Moe Horton 197-508, Ron Frazier 199-219-587, Rick Riccobuono 185-484, Fred Gray 213-204-181-598, Ron Copeland 176-485, Steve Dodd 243-210-623, Monty McLaughlin 174-482, Bob Wills 185-225-556, Tony Huiatt 211-555, Stephen Hampton 223-563, Jack Gardiner 215-224-605.
Go Bowl
Richardson’s Garage Door’s Tuesday Senior Mixers — Oct. 11
League leader — 4 Aces 16.5-7.5. High team series — Late Bloomers 2026. High team game — Late Bloomers 723. High ind. series — Denise Conner 551, Wayne Kruse 654. High ind. game — Deb Murray 208, Conner 208; Kruse 254. Other high scores — Carol Stover 184—485, Sue Gent 173, Denise Conner 172-171, Jo Collins 172—474, Coleen Raskell 485, Deb Murray 450, Ron Utter 211-190—551, Wayne Kruse 211-189, Monty McLaughlin 207—491, Ray White 187, Rick Mosbrucker 196-183—515.
Spare Time Lanes
Earlybird Wonders Bowling League — Oct. 11
League leader — From the Blocks 18-6. High team series — Chicken Splits 1927. High team game — From the Blocks 693. High ind. series — Marion Shuck 573. High ind. game — Marion Shuck 245. Other high scores — Wendy Rieger 173, Kathy Olafson 171-507, Karla Dagley 180, Arleta Tonning 180, Barbara Fangman 177, Pat Moore 179, Karen Bagaasen 190-177-175—542, Madge Hill 183, Mary Beth Casazza 172-176—515, Marion Shuck 179.
Senior Lottery League — Oct. 11
League leader — Good Time Strikers 20 1/2-3 1/2. High team series — Trailer Jockeys 2783. High team game — Trailer Jockeys 981. High ind. series — Steve Lindberg 668; Carole Pitkin 531. High ind. game — Steve Lindberg 241; Cynda Clark 213. Other high scores — Kaye Alley-Olson 177, 205; Darrell Olson 221; Ted Johnson 222, 210, (609); Carole Pitkin 190, 181; Jordan Young 212, 205, (618); Steve Lindberg 232; Jack Bumpaous 178; Cindy Pidcock 176; Elmer Bailey 181; Sherm Hoskins 206; Lee Hack 184; Bill Randle 212; Denise Sacco 181; Tom Brower 192, 181; John Patten 213, 199; Del Lont Sr. 179; Lori Tannehill 179, 175; Rob Elliott 204; Jim Gordan 190, 182; Art Moriwaki 211, 204, (615); Elwyn Baddley 232, 223, (650); Guy Richards 194.
GOLF
HOLES IN ONE
▪ Mark Maiocco hit his first hole in one Oct. 14 on the 180-yard No. 3 hole at West Richland Golf Course with a 5-wood.
