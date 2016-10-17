Sports calendar: A list of upcoming events

BASEBALL
▪ The Batters Box, under new ownership, is accepting registration and deposits for the Winter Baseball Academy. Academy will consist of fielding, base running, hitting, bunting and pitching drills. Three sessions available. The Batters Box is at 1238 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Information: thebattersbox-rca.com, 509-783-5160.
▪ Former Major League Baseball player is offering baseball and softball hitting lessons at a private facility. Contact Marvin at 551-2527.
BASKETBALL
▪ Mike, Karen and Hayley Hodgins will hold youth skills clinics on Sundays. The clinic is for boys and girls in third grade through high school. Contact bbclinics@yahoo.com for more information, including venues and times.
▪ The City of Richland is offering open gym for youths and adults. Enter through the south doors at Richland High School’s gym. Fee is $1.50 per person for Richland residents and $2 for nonresidents. Call or text Dave 845-2628 for info. Dates (youths 6:30-8 p.m.; adults 8-9:30 p.m.): Oct. 20, 24, 25, 27, 31; Nov. 1, 3, 7, 8, 10.
▪ Kennewick Orange AAU will have skills sessions and open gym for boys and girls in grades 4-8. The sessions are on Sundays from 5-7 p.m. in the Kennewick High School Lions Den. Information: John Henry, jhtricity@yahoo.com.
▪ The Hanford Holiday Hoopfest will be Dec. 16-18 in Richland. The AAU-sanctioned tournament is for fifth through eighth grade boys and girls. Cost is $250 per team with a guarantee of four games. For more information or a registration form, email Mike DePeel at mdepeel@icloud.com, or go to www.ieaau.org.
CONTRACT BRIDGE
▪ American Contract Bridge League Unit 442 meets on the following days and times: Mondays: 6 p.m., Richland Duplicate Club, director Tom Edwards (946-1825); Tuesdays: 12:30 p.m., Kay’s Klub, director Kay Teal (521-2200); also 6 p.m., Tri-Cities Bridge Buddies, director Larry Lang (375-3474) standby provided; Wednesdays: 6 p.m. Hanford Club, director John Van Keuren (627-4416); First Thursday of the month: 6 p.m., Unit 442 game, John Van Keuren (627-4416); Thursdays: 10:30 a.m., Tri-Cities Bridge Buddies, director Larry Lang (375-3474), standby provided; also 6 p.m., Three Rivers Duplicate Bridge Club, director Marilyn Steele (392-2128), standby provided. All games are at the Richland Community Center.
DARTS
▪ The Tri-Cities Darting Association will hold a Halloween Spook-tacular Dart Shoot at 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at Espo’s, 107 Vista Way, Kennewick. The event will be a blind draw with a $5 entry fee.
GOLF
▪ The 2016 Golf Universe Canyon Lakes Men’s and Ladies’ Club Closing Scramble will be Oct. 22 with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee $75 (full-season members $50). Entry fee includes green fees, range balls, special meal and prizes. $2,600 added to the prize pool. Information: 582-3736, www.canyonlakesgolfcourse.com.
▪ The 2016 White Bluffs Brewing Super Beer Scramble will be Oct. 23 with a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start at Canyon Lakes. Entry fee per player $60 ($240 per team). Entry fee per Mug Club member $50 ($200 per team). Entry fee includes green fees, carts, range ball, special meal, prizes and White Bluffs beer. Information: 582-3736, www.canyonlakesgolfcourse.com.
▪ The 2016 Coca-Cola Canyon Lakes Ball Buster & Wimp Open will be Nov. 5-6. Entry fee $150 (full-season members $100). Entry fee includes green fees, range balls, special meal and prizes. Information: 582-3736, www.canyonlakesgolfcourse.com.
RUNNING
▪ For a schedule of upcoming running and multi-sport events in the Tri-Cities and local area, go to www.3RRR.org and click on the Calendar section of the 3 Rivers Road Runners website.
PARTY BRIDGE
▪ Party Bridge players meet from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Richland Community Center. Cards and partners provided. Cost is $1 per session, to be paid at the front desk of the community center. Information: Rose Moore, 509-539-9300; Lewis Smathers, 509-539-6800.
SOCCER
▪ Walla Walla Parks and Recreation is accepting registrations for its Youth Indoor Soccer League for boys and girls in kindergarten through eighth grade. Practices and 5-on-5 games will start in January. Cost is $50 per child; registration must be received by Nov. 17. Late registrations are subject to availability and a $10 fee. Register at www.wwpr.us or at the Parks and Recreation Office, 55 E. Moore St. Information: 527-4527, recreation@wallawallawa.gov, www.wwpr.us.
TARGET SHOOTING
▪ The Rattlesnake Mountain Shooting Facility (RMSF) Rose-Iris General Purpose Range is open to the public for target shooting Wednesday and Friday through Sundays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.. The RMSF is located near milepost 8 on State Route 225 north of Benton City. Each adult non-member shooter must pay a $10 fee. People under 18 may shoot for free when accompanied by a parent, guardian or grandparent. The Tri-Cities Shooting Association (TCSA) provides a staff of trained Range Safety Officers. The Shotgun Trap and Skeet ranges are open Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Wednesdays 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Go to www.tcsa.info for details.
YOGA
▪ Yoga Community, 4415 W. Clearwater in Kennewick, has beginning and advanced classes. The Mindful Movement through Yoga class is for people with disabilities and mobility restrictions such as spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis, severe rheumatoid arthritis, stroke, etc. People who use wheelchairs as well as those who can walk are welcome. Class is at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday (donations accepted for class). Please pre-register for classes. Information: 509-521-4287; www.theyogacommunity.com.
