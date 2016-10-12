Sounders battle to 0-0 tie with Dynamo

Stefan Frei made five saves, deflecting one shot off the right post, and the Seattle Sounders played to a 0-0 tie with the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night.
The draw moved the Sounders (13-13-6, 45 points) closer to securing a spot in the MLS playoffs. The Dynamo (7-13-12, 33 points) already have been eliminated.
Houston nearly got on the board in the 30th minute on a shot by Will Bruin from the top of the penalty area. But Frei dove to his left, got a hand on the ball, and watched it bounce off of the right post.
Just nine minutes later, Frei went the other way to knock away a blast by Andrew Wenger.
Dynamo goalkeeper Joe Willis did his part in the other net. He stopped Seattle's Erik Friberg twice just seconds apart in the 40th minute, and finished with seven saves.
Seattle played the final 26 minutes with 10 men after midfielder Osvaldo Alonso was sent off with a straight red card following a scuffle with Bruin. The Houston forward received a yellow card.
