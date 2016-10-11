Angry words over unanswered questions on California tunnels

Questions over financing two proposed giant water tunnels have led to swear words among board members of California's largest water district.
On Monday and Tuesday, San Diego County Water Authority representatives on the Metropolitan Water District board twice tried to call for discussions on the $15.7 billion project. San Diego is one of 26 cities, counties and water districts buying water from Metropolitan.
When other board members blocked discussion, San Diego County representative Keith Lewinger responded using a vulgarity similar to "malarkey."
Gov. Jerry Brown wants local water districts to pay for the 35-mile-long tunnels. They would carry Northern California water to Central and Southern California.
Metropolitan general manager Jeffrey Kightlinger told The Associated Press Tuesday he hoped to bring the tunnels project to the board for consideration next March.
