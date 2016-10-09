Sports

October 9, 2016 1:46 PM

Sports TV and radio listings

Tri-City Herald news services

Television

MLB PLAYOFFS

10 a.m., TBS — ALDS Game 4, Rangers at Blue Jays (if nec.)

1 p.m., MLB — NLDS Game 3, Nationals at Dodgers

3 p.m., TBS — ALDS Game 3, Indians at Red Sox

6:30 p.m., FS1 — NLDS Game 3, Cubs at Giants

NBA EXHIBITION

4:30 p.m., NBA TV — Wizards at Knicks

NFL

5:30 p.m., ESPN — Buccaneers at Panthers

SOCCER

11:30 a.m., FS1 — FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying, France at Netherlands

11:30 a.m., FS2 — FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying, Bulgaria at Sweden

TENNIS

7 p.m., ESPN2 — World Team Tennis, Smash Hits

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Looking ahead to week 6

View more video

Sports Videos