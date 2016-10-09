Sports TV and radio listings

Television
MLB PLAYOFFS
10 a.m., TBS — ALDS Game 4, Rangers at Blue Jays (if nec.)
1 p.m., MLB — NLDS Game 3, Nationals at Dodgers
3 p.m., TBS — ALDS Game 3, Indians at Red Sox
6:30 p.m., FS1 — NLDS Game 3, Cubs at Giants
NBA EXHIBITION
4:30 p.m., NBA TV — Wizards at Knicks
NFL
5:30 p.m., ESPN — Buccaneers at Panthers
SOCCER
11:30 a.m., FS1 — FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying, France at Netherlands
11:30 a.m., FS2 — FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying, Bulgaria at Sweden
TENNIS
7 p.m., ESPN2 — World Team Tennis, Smash Hits
