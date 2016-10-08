Maxwell leads Gardner-Webb over Presbyterian 24-3

Tyrell Maxwell passed for 222 yards and ran for 155 to help Gardner-Webb beat Presbyterian 24-3 in the Big South Conference opener for both teams on Saturday night.
Maxwell had big plays that were instrumental in all three of the Bulldogs (3-3) touchdowns. He threw a 74-yard TD pass to Kyle Horton on Gardner-Webb's first play from scrimmage. He ran 87 yards to make it 17-3 late in the third quarter and threw a 46-yard pass to Horton in the fourth that set up Khalil Lewis' 1-yard TD run to cap the scoring.
Horton finished with three catches for 131 yards, Mike Estes added two catches for 80 yards and Lewis ran 22 times for 106 yards.
Ben Cheek was 17 of 29 for 124 yards for the Blue Hose (1-4). Brett Norton scored their only points on a 24-yard field goal in the second quarter.
