Concerns about crowd trouble as Ukraine plays Kosovo

Anti-discrimination group the FARE Network says there is "a very high risk" of crowd trouble when Ukraine plays Kosovo in a World Cup qualifier Sunday being staged in Poland.
FARE's executive director Piara Powar warns the game could see "aggressive nationalism" on display. Far-right fan groups in several Eastern European countries are strongly opposed to Kosovo's participation and claim the tiny Balkan nation is rightfully part of neighboring Serbia. This year has also seen increasing political tensions between Poland and Ukraine.
Ukraine is technically the home team, but the game is being played in the Polish city of Krakow because Ukraine's government does not recognize Kosovo as an independent state.
Kosovo became a UEFA member in May, joined FIFA a week later and was fast-tracked into 2018 World Cup qualifying.
