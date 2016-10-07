Australia's Brett Coletta tops Asia-Pacific Amateur

Brett Coletta shot a 4-under 68 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over Cameron Davis in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, setting up an Australian duel for the spot in the Masters that goes to the winner Sunday.
The 20-year-old Coletta birdied the last two holes to reach 14-under 202 at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, the site of the Presidents Cup matches last year. He opened with two 67s.
Davis had a 69. He was second behind China's Jin Cheng last year in Hong Kong in the rain-shortened tournament. Two weeks ago in Mexico, The 21-year-old Davis led Australia to victory in the World Amateur Team Championship and won the individual title.
Japan's Junya Kameshiro was third at 8 under after a 71. Curtis Luck, the Australian who wrapped up a Masters invitation in August with his U.S. Amateur victory, shot a 70 to reach 7 under.
Jin was tied for 16th at 2 over after a 74. He's a freshman at the University of Southern California,
The event is conducted by the Asia Pacific Golf Confederation, the Masters and The R&A. The winner also will get a spot in the British Amateur and a place in the final stage of British Open qualifying.
